Photos: Sidharth Malhotra visits Lalbaugcha Raja with mom

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022

Actor Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sidharth was accompanied by his mother Rimma Malhotra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sidharth gained a lot of fame after his movie 'Shershaah'

Sid was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama set. His look was simple yet classy

Sidharth was all smiles as he greeted the paparazzi

Sidharth will next be seen in his upcoming movie 'Thank God'

'Thank God' also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

The movie will release on the big screen on September 30, 2022

