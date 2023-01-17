PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday with media in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 38th birthday on January 16, Monday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He celebrated his special day with the media and paparazzi

He also cut a cake with them and was seen interacting with the paps

Sidharth also had fun as the paps pulled his leg on his birthday

The actor looked charming in a basic grey t-shirt and jeans and a shiny black jacket

He was seen feeding cake to the paps and he also posed for a group picture with them and thanked them

Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Mission Majnu'

'Mission Majnu' is set to release on Netflix on January 20

On the personal front, Sidharth is reportedly set to tie the knot with girlfriend Kiara Advani in February this year

While both have remained tightlipped about the same, preparations are said to be in full swing

