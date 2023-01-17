PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday with media in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 38th birthday on January 16, Monday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He celebrated his special day with the media and paparazzi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He also cut a cake with them and was seen interacting with the paps
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sidharth also had fun as the paps pulled his leg on his birthday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor looked charming in a basic grey t-shirt and jeans and a shiny black jacket
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He was seen feeding cake to the paps and he also posed for a group picture with them and thanked them
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Mission Majnu'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Mission Majnu' is set to release on Netflix on January 20
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On the personal front, Sidharth is reportedly set to tie the knot with girlfriend Kiara Advani in February this year
Photo by Viral Bhayani
While both have remained tightlipped about the same, preparations are said to be in full swing
Photo by Viral Bhayani
