IPL 2024: Iyer, Cummins Pose With Trophy On Chennai's Marina Beach Ahead Of KKR vs SRH Final

By: Rohan Sen | May 25, 2024

Shreyas Iyer & Pat Cummins posed with the IPL 2024 trophy on Chennai's Marina Beach

BCCI/IPL

Shreyas Iyer will lead KKR vs Pat Cummins's SRH in IPL 2024 final in Chennai on May 26

BCCI/IPL

KKR has lifted the IPL trophy twice in 2012 & 2014 while SRH won it in 2016

BCCI/IPL

Cummins's SRH has already lost twice vs Iyer's KKR in the League stage and Qualifier 1

BCCI/IPL

A large crowd had gathered on the Marina Beach to catch a glimpse of IPL 2024 final captains

BCCI/IPL

The IPL 2024 final will be played at Chepauk's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26 from 7pm IST

BCCI/IPL