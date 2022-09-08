Photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others at T-Series Ganpati darshan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022

Ganeshotsav is easily one of the most celebrated festivals in the country and is also a favourite among Bollywood celebs.

Year after year, as the biggest studio house in India, T-Series brings Ganpati to their office and organises days and days of festivities.

This year the festival is been celebrated with great enthusiasm for 11 days, since the last two years of the Pandemic.

It was surely a star-studded affair at the T-Series office as the biggest big wigs from B-Town dropped in for Ganesh Aarti and Darshan. The guest list included a number of celebs such as Shraddha Kapoor

Rohit Shetty with Bhushan Kumar

Gurmeet Choudhary

Madhur Bhandarkar

Varun Dhawan

Kartik Aaryan

Om Raut

Sharvari with Sunny Kaushal

Divya Khosla Kumar

Sidharth Malhotra

Subhash Ghai

Hansal Mehta

Zaid Darbar with Gauahar Khan

Mukesh Chhabra

Dino Morea

Sara Ali Khan

