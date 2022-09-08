Photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others at T-Series Ganpati darshan

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022
Ganeshotsav is easily one of the most celebrated festivals in the country and is also a favourite among Bollywood celebs.
Year after year, as the biggest studio house in India, T-Series brings Ganpati to their office and organises days and days of festivities.
This year the festival is been celebrated with great enthusiasm for 11 days, since the last two years of the Pandemic.
It was surely a star-studded affair at the T-Series office as the biggest big wigs from B-Town dropped in for Ganesh Aarti and Darshan. The guest list included a number of celebs such as Shraddha Kapoor
Rohit Shetty with Bhushan Kumar
Gurmeet Choudhary
Madhur Bhandarkar
Varun Dhawan
Kartik Aaryan
Om Raut
Sharvari with Sunny Kaushal
Divya Khosla Kumar
Sidharth Malhotra
Subhash Ghai
Hansal Mehta
Zaid Darbar with Gauahar Khan
Mukesh Chhabra
Dino Morea
Sara Ali Khan
Thanks For Reading!