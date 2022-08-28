Photos: Shilpa Shetty attends event on wheelchair

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2022
Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty graced an event in the city on Saturday night
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actress was seen arriving on a wheelchair with a fractured leg
Shilpa broke her leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'
Sharing the update with her fans, Shilpa had posted, "They said, Roll camera action - 'break a leg!' I took it literally".
She has been advised to rest for six weeks by doctors
Being on the wheelchair couldn't dampen Shilpa's spirit
She was seen all smiles as she posed and interacted with the paps
She rocked the boho look with chunky jewellery and bold eyes
