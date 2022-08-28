Photos: Shilpa Shetty attends event on wheelchair

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2022

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty graced an event in the city on Saturday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress was seen arriving on a wheelchair with a fractured leg

Shilpa broke her leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'

Sharing the update with her fans, Shilpa had posted, "They said, Roll camera action - 'break a leg!' I took it literally".

She has been advised to rest for six weeks by doctors

Being on the wheelchair couldn't dampen Shilpa's spirit

She was seen all smiles as she posed and interacted with the paps

She rocked the boho look with chunky jewellery and bold eyes

