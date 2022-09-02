Photos: Shakti Kapoor's doting dad moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor will turn 70 on September 3

He married Shivangi Kolhapure in 1982 and has two kids with her

His daughter Shraddha Kapoor is a well known Bollywood actress

The father-daughter duo is always seen have cute conversations on Instagram

His son Siddhanth Kapoor is a an actor and an assistant director

Even though Shakti Kapoor plays negative characters onscreen, he is a very caring father in real life

His kids often post adorable videos and photos of him on social media

He does not come off as a strict father, he is rather a cool dad

He always supports his kids and is a proud father

