Photos: Shakti Kapoor's doting dad moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2022
Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor will turn 70 on September 3
He married Shivangi Kolhapure in 1982 and has two kids with her
His daughter Shraddha Kapoor is a well known Bollywood actress
The father-daughter duo is always seen have cute conversations on Instagram
His son Siddhanth Kapoor is a an actor and an assistant director
Even though Shakti Kapoor plays negative characters onscreen, he is a very caring father in real life
His kids often post adorable videos and photos of him on social media
He does not come off as a strict father, he is rather a cool dad
He always supports his kids and is a proud father
