Photos: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Thursday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He is back in the city after a long schedule of his upcoming film 'Dunki' in the UK

Photo by Viral Bhayani

SRK kept it casual in white t-shirt and blue jeans, but he upped his look with a military print shirt and a cap

Photo by Viral Bhayani

As soon as he stepped out of the airport, he was greeted enthusiastically by the paparazzi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Apart from 'Dunki', SRK also has 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' scheduled for 2023

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Did you know? Salman Khan was offered 'Mannat' before Shah Rukh Khan - here's why he declined it
Find out More