Photos: Sanjana Sanghi's Thailand vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2022
Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who recently celebrated her birthday, is currently holidaying in Thailand
She has been sharing stunning pictures of herself from her vacay
In one of the pics shared by her on Instagram, Sanjana can be seen in a floral dress with a hat as she explores the beach
She has been having the time of her life in Thailand
She captioned one of her posts, “It’s a Monday, I hear? All seems like one long beautiful day by the sun & the sea”
On the work front, Sanjana was last seen in ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’ co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur
She will next be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ starring actors like Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles
Sanjana Sanghi made her acting debut as a child artist in 'Rockstar' in 2011
She has done films like 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Fukrey Returns'
She is well known for her role in the film 'Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
