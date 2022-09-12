Photos: Sanjana Sanghi's Thailand vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2022

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who recently celebrated her birthday, is currently holidaying in Thailand

She has been sharing stunning pictures of herself from her vacay

In one of the pics shared by her on Instagram, Sanjana can be seen in a floral dress with a hat as she explores the beach

She has been having the time of her life in Thailand

She captioned one of her posts, “It’s a Monday, I hear? All seems like one long beautiful day by the sun & the sea”

On the work front, Sanjana was last seen in ‘Rashtra Kavach OM’ co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur

She will next be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ starring actors like Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles

Sanjana Sanghi made her acting debut as a child artist in 'Rockstar' in 2011

She has done films like 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Hindi Medium' and 'Fukrey Returns'

She is well known for her role in the film 'Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Thanks For Reading!

