Photos: Rupali Ganguly Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

By: Sachin T | August 11, 2024
Actress Rupali Ganguly recently made a quick trip to Ujjain to seek blessings at the reverred Mahakaleshwar temple
The Anupamaa actress, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, took to her social media to share photos from her visit
In the photos, Rupali can be seen praying and performing rituals at the temple
She also visited the adjoining temples and got a sacred thread tied around her wrist
Rupali is often seen paying regular visits to the Mahakal temple and praying for herself and her family
"Jai Shree MAHAKAAL," she captioned her post
The actress also flaunted the word 'Mahakal' written on her forehead with sandalwood and vermillion
Rupali is currently one of the most successful actresses on television and her show Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts since three years now