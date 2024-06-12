Photos: Rohit, Surya Hug Ex-Mumbai Ranji Teammates Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh

By: Aakash Singh | June 12, 2024
Saurabh Netravalkar interacts with Suryakumar Yadav before T20 World Cup 2024 game. The two played alongside in U15 cricket.
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma interacts with Harmeet Singh ahead of the T20 World Cup game in New York.
Rohit Sharma also interacted with Saurabh Netravalkar. Before the match, the left-arm seamer expressed his keenness to bowl to Rohit and Virat Kohli.
Saurabh Netravalkar was one of the seamers in India's bowling attack during 2010 U19 World Cup. He took 9 scalps in 6 matches at 17.22 apiece.
Saurabh Netravalkar has been outstanding for USA in the T20 World Cup 2024. He bowled USA to a famous win over Pakistan in Dallas.
Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates after the Super over against Pakistan. With 19 to defend, Netravalkar dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed as USA stunned Pakistan by 5 runs.
Saurabh Netravalkar's family.
USA opened their T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over Canada, chasing 194 successfully. They went on to stun Pakistan in their first meeting between the two sides.
