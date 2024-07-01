Photos: Rohit Sharma's Photo Shoot With T20 World Cup Trophy At A Beach In Barbados

By: Aakash Singh | July 01, 2024
Rohit Sharma poses with the coveted T20 World Cup trophy. It is the first World Cup win under Rohit Sharma as India broke their 11-year ICC trophy drought.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma is all smiles while posing with the trophy at a beach in Barbados. The 37-year-old became the 2nd Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win a T20 WC trophy.
Rohit Sharma also led from the front with the bat in India's pursuit of the World Cup. The right-hander finished as the 2nd highest run-getter of the tournament with 257 runs.
The year 2007 saw Rohit Sharma win the trophy as a player under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Hence, it was all full circle for the veteran this year.
Furthermore, Rohit Sharma is now the most successful captain in T20Is, overtaking Babar Azam. Rohit has 49 wins in 62 matches.
Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is as the highest run-getter of the format. The Nagpur-born cricketer has amassed 4231 runs in 159 matches at 32.05.
Rohit Sharma wears a relaxed look at the Kensington Oval in Barbados following T20 World Cup 2024 final.
