Photos: Riteish-Genelia buy swanky car worth Rs 1.4 crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh marked the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with a big purchase

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They bought a brand new maroon BMW iX electric car

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The car is reportedly priced at Rs 1.16 crore across India

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In Mumbai, the on-road price of the car comes around Rs 1.43 crore

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple was spotted with their kids in the car when they arrived at Arpita Khan and Shilpa Shetty's Ganpati celebrations

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Several pictures of the actors have surfaced online

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Paparazzi pics from the house’s entrance show Riteish driving the swanky vehicle

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Riteish and Genelia also posed for a few pics before walking inside the house

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They colour-coordinated as the celebrated the festival

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Genelia had earlier gifted Ritesh a Tesla Model X on his birthday in 2017

Photo by Viral Bhayani

