Photos: Riteish-Genelia buy swanky car worth Rs 1.4 crore

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2022
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh marked the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with a big purchase
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They bought a brand new maroon BMW iX electric car
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The car is reportedly priced at Rs 1.16 crore across India
Photo by Viral Bhayani
In Mumbai, the on-road price of the car comes around Rs 1.43 crore
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple was spotted with their kids in the car when they arrived at Arpita Khan and Shilpa Shetty's Ganpati celebrations
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Several pictures of the actors have surfaced online
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Paparazzi pics from the house’s entrance show Riteish driving the swanky vehicle
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Riteish and Genelia also posed for a few pics before walking inside the house
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They colour-coordinated as the celebrated the festival
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Genelia had earlier gifted Ritesh a Tesla Model X on his birthday in 2017
Photo by Viral Bhayani
