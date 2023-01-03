Photos: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh celebrate 20 years in Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 03, 2023

Bollywood actors and power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh celebrated 20 years in Bollywood on Tuesday (Jan 3)

Photos by Viral Bhayani

They made their Bollywood debut with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003

They celebrated the special occasion with media in Mumbai

Genelia and Riteish were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs

They also celebrated 10 years of their movie and television studio Mumbai Film Company

They cut a cake and hugged each other

While Genelia opted for orange t-shirt and white jeans, Riteish wore black t-shirt and blue jeans

They are currently enjoying the success of their Marathi film Ved

While Genelia made her Marathi debut with the film, Ved also marked Riteish's debut as a director

They have also shared screen space in films like Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. They will next be seen together in Mister Mummy

