Photos: Rashmika Mandanna mobbed at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022
Actress Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut 'Goodbye'. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and others.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The ‘Pushpa’ actress was present in Mumbai for the trailer launch of her film, post which she visited the city’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rashmika was accompanied by Ektaa Kapoor and co-star Neena Gupta.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
However, upon reaching the location, the actress was mobbed by scores of fans who had gathered outside to seek darshan.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Lalbaugcha Raja is famous not only for being one of the largest and oldest Ganpati in the city but also for being a Navsacha Ganpati. The idol was established in 1934.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
In 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal had to cancel its traditional festivities for the first time in 86 years.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
However, the iconic 14-feet-tall Ganesha idol was unveiled on August 30 after a hiatus of 2 years.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Goodbye', directed by Vikas Bahl, will debut in theatres on October 7.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rashmika will also be seen in 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!