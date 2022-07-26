Photos: Ranveer, Vijay and other actors who went naked on camera

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2022
Ranveer Singh, who is known for his flamboyant sartorial choices, broke the internet after posing bare for a magazine cover. His daring photos have left fans in a frenzy
Rahul Khanna sent netizens into a tizzy after he dropped a picture of himself posing naked on a couch with just a cushion, socks and shoes
Vijay Deverakonda went nude and bold for the poster of his upcoming film 'Liger'
John Abraham posed for a nude photo that was shared on his Instagram profile last year. He was seen sitting naked on a couch with a pillow
Aamir Khan created mass hysteria around the movie 'PK' when he appeared 'almost nude' on the poster of the film
In 1995, Milind Soman along with model Madhu Sapre posed naked with a snake around them for an advertisement
Jackie Shroff made headlines after he went nude for a photoshoot
Anil Kapoor has also gone nude for a photoshoot. He wore nothing and posed with a newspaper for the camera
Aditya Pancholi went naked and hid behind a cardboard cutout
