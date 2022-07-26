Photos: Ranveer, Vijay and other actors who went naked on camera

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2022

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his flamboyant sartorial choices, broke the internet after posing bare for a magazine cover. His daring photos have left fans in a frenzy

Rahul Khanna sent netizens into a tizzy after he dropped a picture of himself posing naked on a couch with just a cushion, socks and shoes

Vijay Deverakonda went nude and bold for the poster of his upcoming film 'Liger'

John Abraham posed for a nude photo that was shared on his Instagram profile last year. He was seen sitting naked on a couch with a pillow

Aamir Khan created mass hysteria around the movie 'PK' when he appeared 'almost nude' on the poster of the film

In 1995, Milind Soman along with model Madhu Sapre posed naked with a snake around them for an advertisement

Jackie Shroff made headlines after he went nude for a photoshoot

Anil Kapoor has also gone nude for a photoshoot. He wore nothing and posed with a newspaper for the camera

Aditya Pancholi went naked and hid behind a cardboard cutout

