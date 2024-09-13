IN PICS: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Travels In Mumbai Local Train; To Take Ganpati Darshan In Vikroli

By: Devashri Bhujbal | September 13, 2024
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav gave a surprise visit to Mumbai on Friday.
FPJ/Vijay Gohil
The Minister boarded the Mulund bound train from CSMT
He interacted with staff from Central Railway as he reached CSMT
The Minster Ashwini Vaishnav will travel at 2:30 PM from Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Vikhroli for Ganpati Darshan, the BJP spokesperson had informed
Vaishav will visit Maratha Mitra mandal in Bhandup West for Ganpati darshan, the BJP spokesperon added
The minister also interacted with the commuters
On the occasion of Ganpati festival, the minister made a surprise visit to the city