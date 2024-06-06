PHOTOS: Rahul Dravid Enjoys Yankees Baseball Game With Team India Support Staff; Harbhajan Singh Also Attends

By: Rohan Sen | June 06, 2024
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid went to attend Major League Baseball game between New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins
Fielding coach T Dilip (left), bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and head coach Rahul Dravid pose for a picture
The entire Indian team backroom staff joined the coaches for the baseball game which Yankees won 9-5
The support staff went for the game before India's opening match of the T20 World Cup vs Ireland
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was also seen in the stands at the Yankees game
Bhajji is part of the Star Sports commentary team in USA for the T20 World Cup 2024
Bhajji looked really cool in a black Balenciaga t-shirt, white trousers and a cap at the game
Bhajji put out a video of his evening out at the Yankees game on his Instagram
Bhajji was part of the Indian team which won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni
