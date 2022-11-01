Photos: Priyanka Chopra gets mobbed as she returns to India after 3 years

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022

Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to India after 3 long years on Monday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actress was greeted with a wave of media, paparazzi and fans as she made her way out of the Mumbai airport

Photo by Viral Bhayani

PeeCee was all smiles and her joy of returning home was evident on her face

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Fans and paps thronged the actress as she tried to make her way to her car

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was accompanied by her manager as well as her bodyguard who tried his best to make the exit quick for the actress

Photo by Viral Bhayani

PeeCee is reportedly in India to expand her haircare range and launch new products

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Since 2015, PeeCee has been based out of Los Angeles and she has been juggling between Bollywood and Hollywood

Photo by Viral Bhayani

This trip also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas' first visit to India

Photo by Viral Bhayani

PeeCee's last Bollywood film was 'The Sky is Pink' in 2019

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She is soon set to mark her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

