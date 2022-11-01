Photos: Priyanka Chopra gets mobbed as she returns to India after 3 years

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022
Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to India after 3 long years on Monday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actress was greeted with a wave of media, paparazzi and fans as she made her way out of the Mumbai airport
Photo by Viral Bhayani
PeeCee was all smiles and her joy of returning home was evident on her face
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Fans and paps thronged the actress as she tried to make her way to her car
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was accompanied by her manager as well as her bodyguard who tried his best to make the exit quick for the actress
Photo by Viral Bhayani
PeeCee is reportedly in India to expand her haircare range and launch new products
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Since 2015, PeeCee has been based out of Los Angeles and she has been juggling between Bollywood and Hollywood
Photo by Viral Bhayani
This trip also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas' first visit to India
Photo by Viral Bhayani
PeeCee's last Bollywood film was 'The Sky is Pink' in 2019
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She is soon set to mark her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt
Photo by Viral Bhayani
