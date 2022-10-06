Photos: Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan on Dussehra in Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2022

On the occasion of Dussehra, actor Prabhas attended Delhi's largest Ramlila, organised annually at the Red Fort

ANI

Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Ram in his next titled 'Adipurush'

He was given the honour to perform the Ravan Dahan

Ravan Dahan marks the final act of Ramlila on Dussehra which signifies the victory of good over evil

Prabhas was present along with his 'Adipurush' director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar

Prabhas also held a mace in his hand which he raised up to a loud cheer from the people present there

Prabhas and director Om Raut were felicitated with bouquets, shawls and idols of Lord Ram

Bhushan Kumar was also felicitated with a shawl and an idol

'Adipurush' is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023

