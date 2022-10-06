Photos: Pooja Hegde spotted with Rs 3.6 lakh handbag

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2022
Actress Pooja Hegde is one of the top names in the Tamil and Telugu film industries.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On Thursday evening, Pooja was spotted outside Manish Malhotra's showroom in Mumbai.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Clad in a nude top and beige trousers, Pooja looked chic as she posed for the paparazzi. She completed her look with white and nude sneakers and a luxury handbag.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
It was an Icare maxi shopping bag by Yves Saint Laurent in quilted lambskin. It costs around USD 4,400 which comes to more than Rs 3.6 lakh approximately.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will next be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' with Salman Khan.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Besides that, Pooja will be seen in 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana' with Vijay Deverakonda.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
