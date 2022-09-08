Photos: PM Narendra Modi unveils Kartavya Path

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2022
The Union government has renamed 'Rajpath' and the pathway through the India Gate lawns as 'Kartavya Path'
The PM has inaugurated a stretch of the redeveloped Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate
He unveiled the 28-ft tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate
PM also inaugurated the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue on September 8
As per the central government, it symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment
Apart from that, 74 historic light poles and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on the site
The PM addressed the crowd at Kartavya Path inauguration about 'the end of colonial mindset'
The New Delhi Municipal Council has replaced the erstwhile Rajpath signages with new signboards of 'Kartavya Path'
Ahead of its inauguration, PM Modi examined an exhibition dedicated to the construction of the revamped Kartavya Path as part of the Central Vista Avenue
A stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals and state-wise food stalls
