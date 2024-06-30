Photos: Players Revel In Celebration As Team India End Decade-Long ICC Trophy Drought By Winning T20 World Cup 2024

By: Aakash Singh | June 30, 2024
Team India broke their decade-long ICC trophy drought by beating South Africa in a thrilling final on Saturday in Barbados.
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are all smiles.
Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj roar in joy by draping the Indian flag around them.
Rahul Dravid was lifted by the Indian players after their win. It proved to be Dravid's final day as a coach and he signed off by giving India their 2nd T20 World Cup.
Kuldeep Yadav played only in the West Indies leg of the tournament, but has been a key part of India's bowling attack.
Rishabh Pant erupts in joy with the trophy. The tournament has been Pant's comeback after the grave events of late December 2022.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both retired from T20Is. Rohit and Kohli are the top two run-getters in the format with 4231 and 4188 runs, respectively.
Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was equally an important part of their campaign. Pandya's wicket of Klaasen broke the game open for India as he finished with figures of 3-0-20-3.
Rohit Sharma is also now the most successful T20I skipper with 49 victories in 62 games.
