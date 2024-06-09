PHOTOS: Plan Your Monsoon Trip To Kerala's Munnar

By: Sunanda Singh | June 09, 2024
Munnar in Kerala is surrounded by hills and evergreen forests. The hill station has numerous beautiful places in its heart and Echo Point is one of them.
Canva
The town is renowned for its tea gardens, a haven of tranquility that is a must-visit in the state. These gardens offer a mesmerising escape from the bustling city life.
Canva
Kundala Lake is surrounded by hills, mountains and valleys. The place offers enchanting beauty of its surroundings and relaxation.
Canva
Eravikulam National Park also known as Rajamalai Nationa Park is just a stone's throw from the town. It is home to numerous wildlife animals, including Nilgiri Tahr, sloth bear, tiger and more.
X/ Incredible India
Attukal Waterfalls is another place to visit in the state. The crystal-clear waterfalls are located amidst lush greenery.
X/ Chaitanya Bijoy
Mattupetty Dam in Munnar is a place that you should not miss. The dam offers a boating ride, which allows you to enjoy the scenic beauty.
X/ Justin Thomas
Lakkam Waterfalls is one of the most visited places during the monsoon. It is located on the outskirts of the town.
Tripadvisor