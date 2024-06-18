PHOTOS: Offbeat Places To Visit In Maharashtra During Monsoon

By: Sunanda Singh | June 18, 2024
Maharashtra is one of the popular place in India. The state offers majestic views of natural beauty and Malshej Ghat is one of them. It is one of the popular hill stations in Maharashtra.
Bhandardara is famous for its mesmerising atmosphere. It is a must-visit place for nature lovers.
Tripadvisor
Gadeshwar Dam is approximately 60 Km from Mumbai. The place offers scenic view of its surroundings specially at sunrise and sunset.
Tripadvisor
Matheran in Raigad is another hill station in Maharashtra. It offers panoramic view of its surroundings.
X
Korlai Fort in Raigad district of Maharashtra is a must-visit place for history lovers.
Tripadvisor
Kaas Plateau or Kaas Pathar in Satara is a Reserve Forest. The beautiful place is a part of UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site.
X/ Arindam Bhattacharya Photography
Dabhosa Waterfall in Jawhar is a hidden gem in Maharashtra. It is another must-visit place in the state.
Tripadvisor