PHOTOS: Mysterious Lights Paint Pune Sky in Shades of Pink, Yellow, and Green

By: Indu Bhagat | October 15, 2024
Pictures like these are being posted extensively on social media, claiming that stunning burst of colours painted Pune skies on Tuesday and Wednesday
@kdrama_aworld
Pune skies had changed to a variety of pink, green, and yellow hues
@MrTetgure
Excited sky-watchers posted pictures of the odd lights above on social media
@MrTetgure
Some, social media users from the city tagged them as Northern Lights in Pune
Prasad Adekar, scientific staff at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, said, "Seeing the patches of colorful sky is totally a normal phenomenon, just like seeing a rainbow."
@MrTetgure
He also said that it has nothing to do with global warming and climate change.
@ganeshan_iyer
Meanwhile, Gaurav Babar, an amateur astronomer at the Star Party Stargazing Astronomy Pune, said, "This phenomenon is called iridescent clouds; the clouds appear to be colorful."
@giriissshhhh
He also said that this phenomenon will continue to make its presence felt during the first two weeks of October
Somewhat similar skies were observed in Bengaluru earlier this month due to the passing of a comet
X (@aadhyakryl)