PHOTOS: Must-Visit Places In Maharashtra's Bhandardara During Rainy Season

By: Sunanda Singh | June 11, 2024

Bhandardara in Maharashtra is one of the most fascinating places, especially during the rainy season. If you travel to the village, then start your journey with Panjare Fall.

Canva

Ratangad Fort is a hidden gem of Maharashtra. It is located on top of a hill and offers spectacular views of nature.

X/ BOI

Umbrella Falls is another place to visit during the monsoon. The crystal clear falls are shaped like Umbrellas, which makes them beautiful to watch.

Canva

Shree Amruteshwar Temple is located in Ratanwadi, on the outskirts of Bhandardar. It is home to Lord Shiva.

Tripadvisor

Nanhe Waterfall is amid mountains, valleys, and lush greenery, offering tranquility and relaxation.

Balaji Gutte

Bhandardara Dam or Wilson Dam is situated on the Pravara River. The place is nestled with lush greenery, which provides a scenic view of its surroundings.

Canva

Kalsubai Peak, a renowned destination and the highest peak in Maharashtra, beckons adventure enthusiasts with its challenging trekking trails, promising an exhilarating experience.

X/ BOI