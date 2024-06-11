PHOTOS: Must-Visit Places In Maharashtra's Bhandardara During Rainy Season

By: Sunanda Singh | June 11, 2024
Bhandardara in Maharashtra is one of the most fascinating places, especially during the rainy season. If you travel to the village, then start your journey with Panjare Fall.
Ratangad Fort is a hidden gem of Maharashtra. It is located on top of a hill and offers spectacular views of nature.
Umbrella Falls is another place to visit during the monsoon. The crystal clear falls are shaped like Umbrellas, which makes them beautiful to watch.
Shree Amruteshwar Temple is located in Ratanwadi, on the outskirts of Bhandardar. It is home to Lord Shiva.
Nanhe Waterfall is amid mountains, valleys, and lush greenery, offering tranquility and relaxation.
Bhandardara Dam or Wilson Dam is situated on the Pravara River. The place is nestled with lush greenery, which provides a scenic view of its surroundings.
Kalsubai Peak, a renowned destination and the highest peak in Maharashtra, beckons adventure enthusiasts with its challenging trekking trails, promising an exhilarating experience.
