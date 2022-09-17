Photos: Mukesh Ambani offers Rs 1.5 crore at Tirupati Temple

By: Agencies | September 17, 2022
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.
Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, and other RIL officials arrived in the hills in the wee hours of Friday.
After worship, Ambani handed over a cheque for Rs 1.5 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the shrine.
After a brief stay at a guest house on the hills, Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and others took part in an hour-long sacred ritual of Abhishekam (holy bath) conducted at the crack of dawn to Lord Venkateswara.
Before leaving the hills, Ambani and Merchant fed the elephants at the temple.
Earlier on Monday, Mukesh Ambani paid a visit to Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara.
He and Radhika had the "Jhanki darshan" from 5.32 p.m. to 6.10 p.m. on Monday.
Ambani had an informal conversation with a temple priest about the launch of the 5G internet service, temple officials said.
Earlier, the Ambani family visited the temple in March 2021.
Thanks For Reading!