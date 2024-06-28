Photos: MS Dhoni Unveils His New Hairstyle

By: Aakash Singh | June 28, 2024
MS Dhoni unveiled his new hairstyle, given by Aalim Hakim Khan.
MS Dhoni gives a killer look with his hairstyle.
Aalim Hakim Khan posted the caption, 'Our Young,Dynamic & Handsome Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It’s a pure joy to cut & style our 👑Thala’s hair and he is always courteous enough to let me click his pics'.
MS Dhoni had unveiled a different loom before IPL 2024. Fans were reminded of the Dhoni when he made his first appearance in the international arena.
MS Dhoni had shockingly given up captaincy, just one day before IPL 2024. Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad took over from Dhoni, who led CSK to 5 titles.
MS Dhoni maintained a strike rate of 220.54 from 14 matches in IPL 2024, averaging over 50. However, the defending champions failed to qualify for the playoffs after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
