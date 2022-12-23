Photos: Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal receives grand welcome at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 23, 2022

Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, besting contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Sargam returned to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport on Friday evening

She looked stunning in an off-white outfit as she waved at the paparazzi

She was welcomed with bouquet of flowers and the crowd went crazy chanting 'Vande Mataram'

Sargam also posed with the Indian flag at the airport

Sargam, 32, hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She also won the Mrs India World 2022-23 in June this year, which led her to represent India internationally

Sargam started out as a teacher, however, she later decided to join the glamour world as a model.

She is a painter and a content writer too

Sargam tied the knot with Aditya Manohar Sharma, an Indian naval officer, in 2018

