PHOTOS: Mouni Roy poses in skimpy saffron dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022
Actress Mouni Roy posed in a skimpy saffron dress in her new pictures on Instagram
The actress can be seen flaunting her curves while posing in Dubai
She is currently in Dubai to ring in the new year with her husband Suraj Nambiar
In one of the photos, she can be seen seated on Suraj's lap and planting a sweet peck
Mouni's look in the saffron dress stole her fans' breaths away
The actress was last seen playing the antagonist Junoon in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra'
She received immense praise for nailing her part in the visual extravaganza
She is now expected to reprise her role in the second installment of 'Brahmastra', which is set to go on floors by 2023 end
