Photos: Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2022

Several Bollywood celebs were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday. While some got papped at the gym or the airport, others were seen at different locations in the city as they stepped out for personal or professional commitments

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Kajol

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ajay Devgn

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ishaan Khatter

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Yash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Riteish Deshmukh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Radhika Apte

Photo by Viral Bhayani

RajKummar Rao

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Genelia Deshmukh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Anushka Shetty Birthday: Rare and unseen photos of Baahubali actress
Find out More