Photos: KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Marries Shruti Ragunathan After IPL 2024 Triumph

By: Rohan Sen | June 02, 2024

Venkatesh Iyer got married to Shruti Raghunathan in a South Indian wedding ceremony on June 2

Twitter Photo

The Iyer household has been holding celebrations since May 26 when KKR won the IPL 2024 title

Twitter Photo

The couple exchanged garlands and vows in front of family and friends

Twitter Photo

Venky's KKR teammate Varun Chakravarthy also attended the wedding in Chennai

Twitter Photo

Venky and Shruti had been dating for quite some time before getting engaged last year

Twitter Photo

Shruti has done her B.Com from PSG College of Arts and Science. She also has a Masters degree in Fashion Management from NIFT

Twitter Photo

Shruti works as a Merchandise Planner at Lifestyle International Private Limited in Bengaluru, according to media reports

Venkatesh Iyer Instagram