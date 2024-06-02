Photos: KKR Star Venkatesh Iyer Marries Shruti Ragunathan After IPL 2024 Triumph

By: Rohan Sen | June 02, 2024
Venkatesh Iyer got married to Shruti Raghunathan in a South Indian wedding ceremony on June 2
The Iyer household has been holding celebrations since May 26 when KKR won the IPL 2024 title
The couple exchanged garlands and vows in front of family and friends
Venky's KKR teammate Varun Chakravarthy also attended the wedding in Chennai
Venky and Shruti had been dating for quite some time before getting engaged last year
Shruti has done her B.Com from PSG College of Arts and Science. She also has a Masters degree in Fashion Management from NIFT
Shruti works as a Merchandise Planner at Lifestyle International Private Limited in Bengaluru, according to media reports
