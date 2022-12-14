Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan lock lips with Taimur dangling from latter's shoulder

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple was accompanied by their elder son Taimur Ali Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In the photos, the 5-year-old can be seen hanging on to his father's shoulder while using his phone

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bebo and Saif were clicked while they shared a romantic moment

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, it was Taimur hanging down on his daddy dearest's shoulder without a care in the world is what stole the show

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple engaged in a quick liplock while their little one was engrossed in his phone

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were also seen chatting for a bit before bidding goodbye to each other

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif was snapped walking away with Taimur still dangling from his shoulder

Photo by Viral Bhayani

