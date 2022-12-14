Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan lock lips with Taimur dangling from latter's shoulder

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday
The couple was accompanied by their elder son Taimur Ali Khan
In the photos, the 5-year-old can be seen hanging on to his father's shoulder while using his phone
Bebo and Saif were clicked while they shared a romantic moment
However, it was Taimur hanging down on his daddy dearest's shoulder without a care in the world is what stole the show
The couple engaged in a quick liplock while their little one was engrossed in his phone
They were also seen chatting for a bit before bidding goodbye to each other
Saif was snapped walking away with Taimur still dangling from his shoulder
