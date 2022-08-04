Photos: Kajol's doting mommy moments with Nysa, Yug

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 04, 2022

Kajol, who will turn a year older on Friday (August 5), is one of the most loved actresses of the 90s and still happens to be everyone’s favorite.

Kajol has always proved her mettle with her impeccable performances on screen.

The actress is married to Bollywood's 'Singham' Ajay Devgn

She is a doting mother to two -- Nysa and Yug

Kajol is often seen spending quality time with her kids, Nysa and Yug

She has admitted that though she is a lenient mom, she is also strict when needed

She has time and again proved that she is her kids' first best friend.

