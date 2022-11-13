Photos: Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, others at Rakesh Kumar's prayer meet

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2022
Several Bollywood celebrities attended the prayer meet of veteran director Rakesh Kumar, who passed away on Nov 10
Rakesh is known for films Mr. Natwarlal, Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch and Yaarana with Amitabh Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan arrived with his son Abhishek
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shabana Azmi too was spotted at the prayer meet in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Filmmaker Indra Kumar also paid his last respect
Photo by Viral Bhayani
According to media reports, the filmmaker died after a long battle with cancer
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kumar served as assistant director on Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer, headlined by Big B, before foraying into direction with Khoon Pasina in 1977
Photo by Viral Bhayani
His film credits also included movies such as Commander, Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara and Suryavanshi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kumar is survived by his wife, son and daughter
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!