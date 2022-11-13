Photos: Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, others at Rakesh Kumar's prayer meet

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2022

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the prayer meet of veteran director Rakesh Kumar, who passed away on Nov 10

Rakesh is known for films Mr. Natwarlal, Khoon Pasina, Do Aur Do Paanch and Yaarana with Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan arrived with his son Abhishek

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shabana Azmi too was spotted at the prayer meet in Mumbai

Filmmaker Indra Kumar also paid his last respect

According to media reports, the filmmaker died after a long battle with cancer

Kumar served as assistant director on Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer, headlined by Big B, before foraying into direction with Khoon Pasina in 1977

His film credits also included movies such as Commander, Kaun Jeeta Kaun Haara and Suryavanshi

Kumar is survived by his wife, son and daughter

