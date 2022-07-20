Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and other celebs spotted

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2022

Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were spotted together as they stepped out to promote 'Ek Villain Returns'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karan Kundrra was snapped in Juhu

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty was photographed outside a restaurant in Mumbai. She looked stunning in white tee and green mini skirt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia pose together for the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dhanush got papped at Mumbai airport as he arrived in Mumbai ahead of the release of his film 'The Gray Man'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a royal blue dress as she stepped out to promote her upcoming film 'GoodLuck Jerry'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

