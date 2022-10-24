Photos: Hina Khan sizzles in sheer white saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 24, 2022

Hina Khan recently grabbed eyeballs on social media in a sheer white saree

Instagram

The actress looked like a million bucks in a pristine white embellished saree

Instagram

She paired it with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline

Instagram

Hina flaunted her bare back and kept her makeup and jewellery to the minimum

Instagram

She stole her fans' breath away as she dropped the pictures on social media

Instagram

"Isn’t she like a first drop of rain," she captioned the photos

Isn’t she like a first drop of rain

Hina shot to fame with her daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Instagram

She later won hearts by showing her real self in 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Instagram

Hina has also played negative and grey roles in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Naagin' franchise

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, others at Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash
Find out More