Photos: Hina Khan sizzles in sheer white saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 24, 2022
Hina Khan recently grabbed eyeballs on social media in a sheer white saree
The actress looked like a million bucks in a pristine white embellished saree
She paired it with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline
Hina flaunted her bare back and kept her makeup and jewellery to the minimum
She stole her fans' breath away as she dropped the pictures on social media
"Isn’t she like a first drop of rain," she captioned the photos
Hina shot to fame with her daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'
She later won hearts by showing her real self in 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
Hina has also played negative and grey roles in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Naagin' franchise
