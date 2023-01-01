Photos: Here's how Bollywood celebs welcomed 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 01, 2023
Bollywood stars had a great time celebrating New Year with their friends and family. Here's how they welcomed 2023
Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her vacation in Switzerland with Saif Ali Khan and kids. Sharing this pic, Kareena wrote, "Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it... Chalo 2023... aa jao... I'm ready for you"
Kareena wore a sexy thigh-high slit green gown as she welcomed new year
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated New Year in Sawai Madhopur along with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and other friends
Ananya Panday had a new year blast along with her friends in Thailand
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a great evening in Dubai
Bollywood actress Kajol also partied with her sister Tanishaa
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a house party for their close friends
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a fun evening in Dubai along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Rani Mukerji
Kartik Aaryan welcomed the new year in Paris
Rakul Preet Singh celebrated with her closed ones
Bhumi Pednekar also celebrated the new year with her friends
Thanks For Reading!