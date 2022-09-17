Photos: Have you seen these charismatic extinct Indian animals?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2022
'The Indian aurochs' is an extinct aurochs subspecies that is considered the wild ancestor of the domestic zebu cattle, which is mainly found in the Indian subcontinent
'The Northern Sumatran rhinoceros' has been officially declared as extinct on multiple occasions in early 20th century, it has been reported that small populations might still exist in the wild in Burma
'The Javan rhinoceros' also known as the Javan rhino, Sunda rhinoceros or lesser one-horned rhinoceros, is a very rare member of the family Rhinocerotidae and one of five extinct rhinoceroses
'The Asiatic cheetah' is a critically endangered cheetah subspecies currently only surviving in Iran
'The straight-tusked elephant' is an extinct species of elephant that inhabited Western Asia is the ancestral species of most dwarf elephants in the Mediterranean
'Sivatherium' is an extinct genus of giraffid that ranged throughout Africa to the Indian subcontinent
'Hexaprotodon' is an extinct genus of hippopotamid known from Asia. The name Hexaprotodon means "six front teeth"
'Himalayan quail' was last reported in 1876 and is feared extinct. This species was known from only 2 locations in the western Himalayas and north-west India.
'The Malabar large spotted civet', also known as the Malabar civet, is a viverrid endemic to the Western Ghats of India
