Photos: Gulshan Grover's iconic villainous roles

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2022
Actor Gulshan Grover is all set to celebrate his 67th birthday on September 21, 2022
Grover is known as the 'Bad Man' of Bollywood. Here's a look at his best roles.....
Sooryavanshi - It is a 2021 action film, starring Akshay Kumar, in which Grover plays a pivotal role
'Yaariyan' is a 2014 film which tells the story of 5 college friends. Grover plays the role of a principal
'I Am Kalam' is a drama film where Grover played the role of Bhati, a Dhaba owner
'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' is a supernatural action thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan
'Ram Lakhan' is a 1989 Indian Hindi-language masala film
'Mumbai Saga' is a 2021 action-crime film. Grover plays Nari Khan in it
'Milan' is a 1995 romantic film in which Grover plays the role of a smuggler named Kevin Khekra
