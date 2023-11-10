Photos: Gulmarg's Enchanting Transformation With Season's First Snowfall

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2023
Gulmarg, known for its summer blooms and lupine flowers, undergoes a magical transformation with the arrival of the season's first snowfall.
Sajad Hameed
The landscape, once adorned with colorful blossoms, is now a pristine winter wonderland, captivating all who behold its tranquil beauty.
Sajad Hameed
As the first snowflakes delicately cover Gulmarg's rolling meadows, the scenery evolves into a captivating canvas of pure white.
Sajad Hameed
Nature's brushstroke transforms the region into a breathtaking spectacle, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the enchanting embrace of winter.
Sajad Hameed
The inaugural snowfall sets the stage for a season filled with magical moments. The air is filled with a sense of tranquility, and the snowy landscape becomes a serene sanctuary for those seeking the beauty and charm of winter in the heart of Kashmir.
Sajad Hameed
The first snowfall turns this picturesque destination into a serene and enchanting escape, inviting travelers to witness the transformation of rolling meadows into a winter wonder, where every step is a journey into a world of snow-covered splendor.
Sajad Hameed