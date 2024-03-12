PHOTOS: GT Star David Miller Marries Longtime Girlfriend Camilla Harris In Cape Town Ahead Of IPL 2024

By: Rohan Sen | March 12, 2024

South Africa's batting superstar David Miller married Camilla Harris on March 10 in Cape Town

Miller and Camilla had gotten engaged in August last year

The simple yet intimate ceremony was attended by the likes of JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, etc

The new groom poses with former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, current stumper Quinton de Kock and Miller's mother

Aiden Markram posted pictures from Miller and Harris's wedding which he attended with his wife Nicole Danielle

Last year, David proposed to Camilla against the stunning backdrop of the Zambezi River in Mpala Jena, Zimbabwe

Camilla is regularly seen at cricket stadiums and IPL matches, cheering for David and his team

Camilla Harris is a professional Polo player