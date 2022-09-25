Photos: Groom-to-be Ali Fazal spotted outside salon in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022

Ali Fazal, who is all set to tie the knot with Richa Chadha, was spotted outside a salon in Khar on Sunday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was spotted in a yellow t-shirt and pants as he stepped out for wedding preparation

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He posed for the shutterbugs outside the salon

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ali and Richa are all set to tie the knot in the first week of October

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple is expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They have been dating for quite a few years

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Richa and Ali will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise

Photo by Viral Bhayani

