Photos: Groom-to-be Ali Fazal spotted outside salon in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2022
Ali Fazal, who is all set to tie the knot with Richa Chadha, was spotted outside a salon in Khar on Sunday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He was spotted in a yellow t-shirt and pants as he stepped out for wedding preparation
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He posed for the shutterbugs outside the salon
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ali and Richa are all set to tie the knot in the first week of October
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple is expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They have been dating for quite a few years
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Richa and Ali will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!