Photos: Giulia Manfrini, 36-Year-Old Italian Surfer Killed By Swordfish During Indonesian Vacation

Giulia Manfrini, a 36-year-old Italian surfer died after a swordfish impaled her chest during her Indonesia vacation.
She was enjoying a surf at a remote island on October 18 when the dangerous aquatic creature unexpectedly attacked her.
Her demise was initially noted by locals and later confirmed by the AWAVE Travel website, which was founded by her and others.
"Giulia was surfing in remote Indonesia and suffered a freak accident. Unfortunately, even with the brave efforts of her partner, local resort staff and doctors, Giulia couldn't be saved."
Giulia would often share visuals from her adventure and vacation on social media, where she was followed by more than 27,000 Instagram users.
Her last online post was made on October 11 and as usual, she was seen surfing through waters in it.
Only a few days later, when she was on a surfing routine in Indonesia, she met with a fatal accident and got killed by a swordfish.
Swordfish reportedly are known to attack humans when provoked and felt threatened.
Reports suggests that they can jump and attack their prey using their swords.
