Photos: Gautam Gambhir And SRK Celebrate As KKR Hammer SRH To Progress To IPL 2024 Final

By: Aakash Singh | May 22, 2024

Gautam Gambhir and his daughters click pictures with Shahrukh Khan after IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.

(Credits: Twitter)

Gautam Gambhir with his daughters, Aazeen and Anaiza.

(Credits: Instagram)

Gautam Gambhir with his wife and daughters.

(Credits: Instagram)

Shahrukh Khan acknowledges the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shahrukh Khan thanks the crowd for their unrelenting support as KKR progress to the final of IPL 2024.

(Credits: Instagram)

Shahrukh Khan and Gautam Gambhir after KKR's comprehensive win over SRH. Gambhir has often dubbed SRK as the best owner he has worked with.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shahrukh Khan with head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

(Credits: Twitter)

Mitchell Starc was crownd Player of the Match for his figures of 4-0-34-3. Starc dismissed Travis Head for a two-ball duck, followed by getting rid of Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed.

(Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders have won 2 out of 3 IPL finals thus far. They beat CSK and Punjab in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Kolkata's only defeat in the final came to Chennai in 2021.

(Credits: Twitter)