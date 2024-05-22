Photos: Gautam Gambhir And SRK Celebrate As KKR Hammer SRH To Progress To IPL 2024 Final

By: Aakash Singh | May 22, 2024
Gautam Gambhir and his daughters click pictures with Shahrukh Khan after IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.
Gautam Gambhir with his daughters, Aazeen and Anaiza.
Gautam Gambhir with his wife and daughters.
Shahrukh Khan acknowledges the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Shahrukh Khan thanks the crowd for their unrelenting support as KKR progress to the final of IPL 2024.
Shahrukh Khan and Gautam Gambhir after KKR's comprehensive win over SRH. Gambhir has often dubbed SRK as the best owner he has worked with.
Shahrukh Khan with head coach Chandrakant Pandit.
Mitchell Starc was crownd Player of the Match for his figures of 4-0-34-3. Starc dismissed Travis Head for a two-ball duck, followed by getting rid of Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed.
Kolkata Knight Riders have won 2 out of 3 IPL finals thus far. They beat CSK and Punjab in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Kolkata's only defeat in the final came to Chennai in 2021.
