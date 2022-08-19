Photos: 'Dobaaraa' duo Taapsee, Pavail visit Kolkata Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2022

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati are busy with the promotions of their film 'Dobaaraa', which released on August 19

They visited Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to seek blessings of the Goddess for their movie

Taapsee wore a light teal coloured dress for her visit to the temple

Pavail accompanied Taapsee and was seen in blue jeans and white shirt

'Dobaaraa', a mystery drama, is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ektaa Kapoor

The film has made its mark at several prestigious film festivals

Prosenjit Chatterjee had hosted a special screening of the film in Kolkata recently

