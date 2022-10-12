Photos: Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and others attend Chhello Show screening in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022
The makers of 'Last Film Show' ('Chhello Show'), which has been selected as India's official entry to the 95th Oscars, held a special screening for members of the entertainment industry on Wednesday in Mumbai.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Those present for the screening included lead actor Bhavin Rabari, director Pan Nalin, and producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Dheer Momaya with Daria Gaikalova
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Siddharth Roy Kapur with Vidya Balan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Pan Nalin
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bollywood celebs attending the screening were Deepika Padukone
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kiara Advani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rasika Dugal
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Jaaved Jaaferi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sunny Kaushal
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Pratik Babbar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Chitrangda Singh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Regina Cassandra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Babil Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
