Photos: Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and others attend Chhello Show screening in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2022

The makers of 'Last Film Show' ('Chhello Show'), which has been selected as India's official entry to the 95th Oscars, held a special screening for members of the entertainment industry on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Those present for the screening included lead actor Bhavin Rabari, director Pan Nalin, and producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya.

Dheer Momaya with Daria Gaikalova

Siddharth Roy Kapur with Vidya Balan

Pan Nalin

Bollywood celebs attending the screening were Deepika Padukone

Kiara Advani

Rasika Dugal

Jaaved Jaaferi

Sunny Kaushal

Pratik Babbar

Chitrangda Singh

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Regina Cassandra

Babil Khan

