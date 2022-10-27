Photos: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, and others spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a lime green saree at Taj Land Ends to promote her upcoming film ‘Mili’.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Adipurush' actor Sunny Singh was spotted outside a gym in Juhu.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter at 'Bigg Boss 16' set for 'Phone Bhoot' promotions.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan was spotted post-workout in Santacruz.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday was spotted outside a yoga class in Khar.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neha Kakkar snapped at Kromakay salon in Juhu.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shweta Bachchan was also spotted at Kromakay salon in Juhu.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nikita Dutta was spotted at Farmer's Cafe in Bandra.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan spotted at Mumbai airport.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone snapped in a comfy black dress and sunglasses in Bandra.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

