Photos: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, and others spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a lime green saree at Taj Land Ends to promote her upcoming film ‘Mili’.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Adipurush' actor Sunny Singh was spotted outside a gym in Juhu.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter at 'Bigg Boss 16' set for 'Phone Bhoot' promotions.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan was spotted post-workout in Santacruz.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday was spotted outside a yoga class in Khar.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Neha Kakkar snapped at Kromakay salon in Juhu.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shweta Bachchan was also spotted at Kromakay salon in Juhu.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nikita Dutta was spotted at Farmer's Cafe in Bandra.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan spotted at Mumbai airport.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Deepika Padukone snapped in a comfy black dress and sunglasses in Bandra.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!