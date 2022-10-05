Photos: Celebs arrive at Alia Bhatt's baby shower

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2022

The Kapoor and the Bhatt families arrived at parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's residence on Wednesday to celebrate the former's baby shower. Alia is set to deliver her baby by the end of this month

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she arrived at the venue

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was followed by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia's sister Shaheen was among the first guests to join the function

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The soon-to-be gandfather was spotted making an entry

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in a floral pink and yellow outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia-Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji was also a part of the baby shower

Pooja Bhatt waived at the paps as she entered the building

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain was clicked by the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

