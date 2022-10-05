Photos: Celebs arrive at Alia Bhatt's baby shower

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2022
The Kapoor and the Bhatt families arrived at parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's residence on Wednesday to celebrate the former's baby shower. Alia is set to deliver her baby by the end of this month
Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she arrived at the venue
She was followed by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Alia's sister Shaheen was among the first guests to join the function
The soon-to-be gandfather was spotted making an entry
Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor looked pretty in a floral pink and yellow outfit
Alia-Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji was also a part of the baby shower
Pooja Bhatt waived at the paps as she entered the building
Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain was clicked by the shutterbugs
