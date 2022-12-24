PHOTOS: Celebrities who joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mass contacting campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra is said to be the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India
ANI
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad and walked with Rahul Gandhi
Actor Kamal Haasan joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24
Swara Bhasker joined this procession in Ujjain on December 1
Television actress Rashami Desai also supported Rahul Gandhi by joining the march
Veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar also walked along with the leader in the rally
Actress Riya Sen also marched along with Congress in Maharashtra
TV actress Mona Ambegaonkar attended and supported the Yatra
The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Srinagar in 2023.
