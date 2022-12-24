PHOTOS: Celebrities who joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mass contacting campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra is said to be the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India

ANI

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad and walked with Rahul Gandhi

Actor Kamal Haasan joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24

Swara Bhasker joined this procession in Ujjain on December 1

Television actress Rashami Desai also supported Rahul Gandhi by joining the march

Veteran actor and filmmaker Amol Palekar also walked along with the leader in the rally

Actress Riya Sen also marched along with Congress in Maharashtra

TV actress Mona Ambegaonkar attended and supported the Yatra

The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Srinagar in 2023.

ANI